Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading 4.6% Higher

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.23. 20,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 739,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,389 shares of company stock worth $5,684,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

