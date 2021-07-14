Digitex Futures 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

