Digiwage (WAGE) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $41,743.02 and $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

