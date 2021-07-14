Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,077 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Equifax worth $75,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Equifax by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.96.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $245.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.73. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $248.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

