Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 47,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.24% of Meta Financial Group worth $75,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

