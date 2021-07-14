Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172,550 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.64% of Mueller Water Products worth $80,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.