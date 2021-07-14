Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.98% of Syneos Health worth $77,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Syneos Health by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,772,353 shares of company stock worth $549,911,354. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

