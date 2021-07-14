Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,926,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 563,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.49% of Rambus worth $76,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 125,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,507,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Rambus stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.