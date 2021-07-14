Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,945 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of DTE Energy worth $78,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.96. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

