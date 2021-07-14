Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 63,075 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,075 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.11% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $76,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,270 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,720,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

