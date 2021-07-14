Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $23.50

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $22.82. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 506 shares changing hands.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.