Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 352 ($4.60).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 291.90 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.