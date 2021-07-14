Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,476 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.66% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA DPST opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.50. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $307.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.