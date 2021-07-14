disBalancer (DDOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $306,741.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00117858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00154160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,821.26 or 1.00017183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.70 or 0.00949863 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 2,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,556,100 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

