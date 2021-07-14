Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $46.82 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

