Discover Financial Services Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

NYSE:DFS opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $46.82 and a 52-week high of $127.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 62.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

