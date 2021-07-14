DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 30.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $15,760,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

DISH stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.