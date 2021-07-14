DMM: Governance Price Reaches $0.0380 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $1.91 million and $467,186.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.65 or 0.00849150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005361 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

