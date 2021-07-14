Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dnb Asa from €129.00 ($151.76) to €125.00 ($147.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised shares of Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $23.53.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.