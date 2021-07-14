DOC.COM 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $931.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $931.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DOC.COM has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00857283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005354 BTC.

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,839,062 coins. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

