Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $25.66 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.78 or 0.00396444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,439,614,959 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

