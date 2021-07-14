Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $66.06

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.06 and traded as high as C$68.66. Domtar shares last traded at C$68.34, with a volume of 10,499 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.68.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

