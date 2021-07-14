Donegal Group Inc. (NYSE:DGICA) VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. Sells 35,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NYSE:DGICA) VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

NYSE DGICA opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

