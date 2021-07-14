Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up to $12.50

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.92. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 3,114 shares traded.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $531.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.