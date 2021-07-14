Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 4,215 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 101,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 701,749 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

