Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $167.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Dover traded as high as $155.83 and last traded at $155.30, with a volume of 759588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.41.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

