Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.68). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 759,221 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.29.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

