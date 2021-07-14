Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.68). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 759,221 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.29.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.