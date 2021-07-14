Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.51. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$22.90, with a volume of 121,067 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

