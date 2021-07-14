Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $308,200.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45.
- On Thursday, May 13th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00.
NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,247. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $79,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
