Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $308,200.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45.

On Thursday, May 13th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,247. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $79,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.