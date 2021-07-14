DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 1,027.6% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00042227 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018973 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007611 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003006 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

