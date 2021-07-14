Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00113480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00151816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.78 or 1.00128987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00952117 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

