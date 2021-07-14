DuckDaoDime Hits 1-Day Volume of $101,999.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $8.99 or 0.00027149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $101,999.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,538 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

