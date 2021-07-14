Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.05

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.22.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

