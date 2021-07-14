DWF Group (LON:DWF) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.43). 56,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 217,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.38).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DWF. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on DWF Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £356.26 million and a P/E ratio of -42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.40.

In other DWF Group news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

DWF Group Company Profile (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

