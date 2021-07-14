DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $106.06

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.06 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.42). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 33.25 ($0.43), with a volume of 224,768 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on DX (Group) from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £190.75 million and a PE ratio of 55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.06.

In related news, insider Lloyd Dunn purchased 312,500 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

DX (Group) Company Profile (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.