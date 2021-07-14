DXdao (DXD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $218,542.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $288.32 or 0.00878588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $218,542.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00241783 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

