Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. 2,057,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,782. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

