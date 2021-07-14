Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. 2,057,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,782. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.