DZ Bank Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Sell

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ADYEY opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

