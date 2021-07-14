Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.