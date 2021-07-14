Earnbase Market Capitalization Achieves $558,752.89 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00014041 BTC on exchanges. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $558,752.89 and $1,033.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00115119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00150588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.90 or 0.99883912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00953318 BTC.

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

