Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $108,600.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 452,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,425. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $11,908,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $8,714,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

