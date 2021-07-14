Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Stock Holdings Raised by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,766 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust accounts for 1.5% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $48,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 348,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

EFR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

