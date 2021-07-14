Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.00

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.64 ($0.77), with a volume of 631086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The firm has a market cap of £48.43 million and a PE ratio of -12.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.38.

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.