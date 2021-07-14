eBoost Market Capitalization Achieves $4.26 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $2,340.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00397313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

