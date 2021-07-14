Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,055,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,121,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

