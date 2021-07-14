Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $168,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $12,769,276 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

