Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $362.42 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $251.32 and a 1-year high of $365.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

