Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $224.08 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

