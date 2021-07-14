Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,480 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILI. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

