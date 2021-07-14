Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $13.57 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,270 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,546,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

